ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch the first trailer for Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off

By Beth Webb
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff and former Sex And The City actor Kim Cattrall, has been released. The show follows Sophie (Duff), who is shown via flashback navigating through the 2021 dating world with a close-knit group of friends. Cattrall plays Sophie in...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman; ‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer; more: Buzz

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman. Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McAllister in “Home Alone,” has been cited for assault and battery after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument. E! News reports the 44-year-old actor was issued a citation when police responded to the incident on Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City, Okla. The woman told police he “beat the crap out of her,” throwing her onto the bed, strangling her with one hand and using the other hand to cover her mouth. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face, but did not want to press charges; cops made him leave and go to another hotel. A $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued; no arrests were made. A rep for Ratray, who also appears in the new Disney+ movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” did not respond to requests for comment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Suraj Sharma
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How I Met Your Mother#Apps
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Star Trek Movies (Multiple), How I Met Your Father And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming January 2022

After getting a load of what Netflix has in store for subscribers in January 2022, it looks like it’s time for other major streaming service Hulu to shine. The first schedule in the New Year for the green streaming giant has finally landed, and everything from This Is Us’ final season to the joy revisiting most of the original Star Trek crew movies is up for grabs. You’ll probably want tissues for both scenarios, to be honest, so go grab your Kleenex, take one last look at the December 2021 lineup that is coming to a close, and ring in a very happy Hulu year!
TV SHOWS
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'How I Met Your Father' drops trailer; Spike Lee's Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

New Trailer and Poster for HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Spin-Off Series DRAGONS: THE NINE REALMS

A new trailer and poster have been released for the How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series Dragons: The Nine Realms that is headed to Hulu and Peacock. Jeremy Shada (Voltron: Legendary Defender) stars in the series alongside Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ashley Liao (Fuller House), Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), Keston John (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and D'arcy Carden (The Good Place).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
energy941.com

“How I Met Your Father” On Hulu Premieres Next Month

The debut trailer for How I Met Your Father was just rolled out starring Hilary Duff!. The show starts in the near future when Sophie (older version played by Kim Cattrall…younger is Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Let Hilary Duff And Kim Cattrall Tell You The Story Of 'How I Met Your Father'

And just like that ... Kim Cattrall is back on your screens for some more sex in the city, except this time Hilary Duff is having all the fun. In the first trailer for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” the standalone spinoff series to CBS’ long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Cattrall plays the future version of Duff’s character Sophie.
CELEBRITIES
lifewire.com

How to Watch Hulu With Friends

Open the Details page of a show or movie on Hulu, and look for the Watch Party icon (outline of three people). Click the Watch Party icon > Start the Party > Link icon, then share the link with your friends. To join a Watch Party, log into your Hulu...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy