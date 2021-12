Nightclubs in Wales are to close from 27 December in the wake of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant.Other restrictions, including social distancing in shops and offices, are also being introduced after Boxing Day as officials brace for a surge in cases, which is already being seen over the border in England. Regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.Wales’ first minister has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period and new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO