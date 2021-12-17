ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Bach Festival welcomes new executive director

By Jennifer Flores
 6 days ago
Victoria Bach Festival announces William Buck Moore as its new executive director.

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 16, after a 4-motnh intensive search, the Victoria Bach Festival announced the selection of William Buck Moore as its new executive director. Moore, in partnership with artistic director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez, will lead the Festival.

Moore is coming in after the Festival’s previous Executive Director, Nina Di Leo. Di Leo led the organization for sixteen Festival seasons. The Festival chose Moore after an extensive regional search led by a committee coordinated by board members John Griffin and Ron Walker.

Co-chair of the search committee, John Griffin, released the following statement

“Buck is the right leader for the Festival,” said John Griffin, co-chair of the search committee. “His experience with event planning and customer service, his leadership and problem-solving skills, and his commitment to excellence will lead the Victoria Bach Festival into its next phase of growth. The board is excited to work with Buck as our new executive director and is confident that under his guidance, the Festival will be well positioned to thrive in the years to come.”

Moore released the following statement

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with the community, the board, and Alejandro to lead such a great organization. I’m impressed that Victoria has nurtured this Festival for fortyseven years, and I’m looking forward to being of service to the Victoria community and continuing to offer exciting music and arts experiences,” Moore said.

Buck Moore spent 20+ years in event management, nonprofit leadership and music ministry positions before joining the Festival. He served those positions in the north Houston area. Moore also earned a B.F.A. in Music from Oklahoma Baptist University and a Masters in Music from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In July, the search committee began the process of identifying a new executive director for the Victoria Bach Festival. After the search, the Victoria Bach Festival Board of Directors unanimously approved Moore’s appointment on Dec. 14. Moore will start his new post in January 2022.

The University of Houston-Victoria professor David Urness founded the Victoria Bach Festival in 1976. Today’s expanded festival celebrates both the genius of J.S. Bach and the work of composers spanning the ages.

Festival venues include:

  • the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • First United Methodist Church,
  • Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and
  • the Victoria Fine Arts Center.

Season sponsors include the Rhea Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts and the O’Connor & Hewitt Foundation.

Victoria is located 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico. It is within a two-hour drive of Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

You can find images, graphics or schedule an interview with Mr. Moore by contacting Nina Di Leo at 361-570-5788. You can also email her at nina@victoriabachfestival.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

