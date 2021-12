Like many DTC brands, health products maker hims & hers knows the math of performance branding. But as its use of paid social and search are familiar pages in the DTC playbook, the company has also been known to advertise above urinals, partner with the well-tressed JLo on Minoxidil, and speak to wives about ED. It is a cluttered world of online prescription and health solutions. Alex Chahin, Senior Director of Product Marketing, tells Brand Insider this week that building both brand and trust while also educating consumers requires a multi-channel engine. The fuel is not only by raw data but also insights into where consumers are in their journey and how they want to be engaged. Listen to the entire podcast at this link.

