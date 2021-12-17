ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Harrison Street announces P3 with U.S. Air Force

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Street has acquired a long-term public-private partnership (P3) with the U.S. Air Force on behalf of its social-infrastructure strategy. Under the partnership, Harrison Street will operate and maintain 4,095 homes...

irei.com

Popular Mechanics

How the Air Force Turned a Cargo Plane into a Bomber

The U.S. Air Force successfully hit a target on the ground with a missile fired from…a cargo plane. "Rapid Dragon" aims to allow cargo planes to pinch-hit as bombers with no modifications. This approach would potentially allow the Air Force to surge hundreds more cruise missiles for a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
syvnews.com

Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey Visit

Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey (left), UK Space Command commander, stands in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) headquarters building with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (right), CFSCC deputy commander, Dec. 10, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. During his visit, Godfrey met with CFSCC leadership...
MILITARY
aithority.com

Intermap Wins Prime Contract From The U.S. Air Force

Supporting Advanced Navigation for GPS-denied Environments. Leveraging Intermap’s proprietary data and technology to achieve assured positioning, navigation, and timing for air, ground, space, near-space, and airborne systems. Intermap Technologies , a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, announced a new prime contract with the U.S. Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Launching your computer science career in the Air Force

A significant number of the Air Force's more than 100 jobs are cyber or IT-focused. "We have a variety of cyber specialties in the Air Force," Leslie Brown, chief of public affairs for the Air Force Recruiting Service, said in an email to ZDNet. "Enlisted applicants will be able to choose from numerous careers such as knowledge ops, or from careers that are mainly desk jobs such as cyber programming, or a career that is a hybrid between a desk job, and on the field such as client systems or a career that is mainly outside such as cable antenna systems."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJHG-TV

Tyndall Air Force Base hosts Technology Expo

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes continue to take place all around Tyndall Air Force Base. From virtual simulations to high-tech network transmitters, there was some of everything on display during Tyndall’s Tech Expo Thursday afternoon. “Events like these provides an opportunity for members of Team Tyndall to get...
BAY COUNTY, FL
aerotechnews.com

Air Force announces Spark Tank 2022 semi-finalists

A panel of nearly 30 subject matter experts from across the Department of the Air Force met on Nov. 16, 2021, at the Basic Research Innovation and Collaboration Center in Arlington, Va., and via a virtual teleconferencing platform to conduct the Spark Tank 2022 (ST22) Quarter Finals. “Spark Tank is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KNOX News Radio

Air Force officer announces plans to run for ND Senate

A U.S. Air Force Reserve officer has announced her intention to seek the North Dakota state senate seat held by Republican Nicole Poolman, who doesn’t plan to seek reelection next year. Michelle Axtman is running as a Republican for the Bismarck-area District 7 seat held by Poolman since 2012. Axtman is a Bismarck native and the District 7 Republican treasurer. She is a 2009 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and spent 12 years as an active duty Air Force pilot. She serves as a major in the Air Force Reserve.
BISMARCK, ND
Gephardt Daily

Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate

Dec. 14 (UPI) — The Air Force said on Monday it removed 27 people for not obeying orders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first dismissals by the U.S. military for refusing to get inoculated. 97% of Air Force members are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but that still...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Long-range missiles force US Air Force to rethink AWACS technology

Facing down long-range air-to-air missiles, such as the Chinese air force’s PL-15, the US Air Force (USAF) is rethinking its airborne warning and control systems (AWACS). The service believes its Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS is vulnerable to being shot down, but it is unsure how to replace it, secretary of the USAF Frank Kendall said during Defense One’s Outlook 2022 virtual conference on 9 December.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force, Space Force pick 515 new chief master sergeants

A group of 505 Air Force senior master sergeants beat out more than 2,200 others to snag a promotion to chief master sergeant, the latest round of an increasingly competitive race to reach the highest grade for enlisted airmen. Fewer than one in five senior master sergeants — or 18.2%...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

The Director of AFWERX, US Air Force Announced as Speaker at the UAV Technology USA 2022 Conference

AFWERX, a US Air Force (USAF) program aimed at bringing innovation and entrepreneurs to Air Force programs, had announced a set of challenges as part of its “Revolutionizing USAF Flightline Operations” initiative. The challenge seeks proposals for new ideas related to flightline security operations, including the increasingly pressing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Frontiersman

Introducing BRAVO: A hackathon series for Air Force, industry

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- The Air Force’s new STITCHES Warfighter Application Team, or SWAT, in close coordination with the Office of the Chief Information Officer, AFWERX, Air Combat Command, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and others are organizing the first known Department of Defense-wide classified innovation hackathon called BRAVO @ Nellis Jan. 5-12 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Air Force Ditches Dozens of COVID Vaccine Holdouts

The U.S. Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to take a coronavirus vaccine, making them the first servicemembers known to have been dismissed for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate. According to The Guardian, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement that all 27 airmen were discharged for failure to obey a lawful order, and none of them had applied for religious or medical exemptions to the mandate. Every discharged airman was in their first term of enlistment, according to Stefanek, meaning that they were all likely to be young and lower-ranking personnel. The Pentagon ordered active-duty Air Force members to get vaccinated by Nov. 2, and around 97 percent were reported to have complied as of Dec. 7. However, more than 1,000 Air Force and Space Force members are listed as having refused a vaccine, making it highly like that there will be more dismissals in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
washingtonexec.com

Air Force Selects SAIC for $99M Tech Contract

Technology integrator Science Applications International Corp. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force valued at $99 million. The Weapon Engagement Simulation Technology for Advanced Research program, within the Air Force Research Laboratory, will continue developing modeling capabilities to assist in the research, development and transition of Air Force weapon systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Republic

Air Force reaches 95% Total Force vaccination rate

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — Dec. 2 marked the Department of the Air Force’s deadline for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. This final deadline for Department of the Air Force service members to be fully vaccinated resulted in more than 95% of the total force having at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Air Force cybersecurity and IT careers

The US Air Force has 75 years of history. It was the newest military branch before the establishment of the Space Force in 2019. Nearly 700,000 people contribute to Air Force missions such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, maintaining air superiority, worldwide strike capability, and global mobility. Meeting these goals requires...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

