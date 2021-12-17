TPG files IPO paperwork

The private equity firm TPG — the majority owner of talent agency CAA — has filed to go public via an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “TPG.”
The firm, which has $109 billion under management, has been active in the media, entertainment and technology space in recent years. In addition to its CAA stake, the company has invested in other media and entertainment-related companies including Spotify, STX Entertainment, Vice Media, Fandom, Entertainment Partners and Cirque du Soleil. TPG participated in a new funding round for Vice just a few months ago...
