TPG files IPO paperwork

By Andrea Zander
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States....

investmentu.com

Cohesity IPO: Data Management Leader Files to Go Public

The Cohesity IPO is underway. The company recently reported that it had confidentially filed to go public. So, let’s dive into the details…. Cohesity is a leading data management provider led by a former Google engineer. The company simplifies data management for modern enterprises. Additionally, it says its products can simplify backup and recovery and defend against cybersecurity threats.
SAN JOSE, CA
Flying Magazine

SPAC Deep Space Files for $210 Million IPO

Deep Space Acquisition I, a Pennsylvania-based blank check company targeting space technology, has filed for a $210 million initial public offering. In documents filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company states: “We are seeking a target company that can use the unique materials, hardware, software, and expertise involved in space-related activity to produce near-term revenue streams in terrestrial markets while maintaining a long-term focus on unlocking the value of space.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Tpg#Assets Under Management#Initial Public Offering#Real Estate#The Financial Times#Tpg Real Estate Partners
pymnts

Transportation Tech Startup Via Confidentially Files for IPO With SEC

Transportation technology startup Via has moved to go public, filing a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its intention for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a Wednesday (Dec. 22) press release. The number of shares of its common stock being offered and the...
TRAFFIC
siliconangle.com

Data management provider Cohesity confidentially files for IPO

Cohesity Inc., a major data management provider, today announced that it has confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. The company didn’t go into detail about the planned listing in its brief announcement of the move today. Cohesity stated that the number of shares to be offered and the target price range have not yet been determined.
SAN JOSE, CA
Seeking Alpha

Private Equity Firm TPG Seeks U.S. IPO

TPG, Inc. (TPG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides alternative asset management services for a global institutional investor and high net worth client base. TPG has grown revenue and profitability remarkably in...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Cohesity And Via File For IPOs, Hyperscience Raises $100M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Data management software startup Cohesity said Tuesday that it filed a confidential registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. The San Jose, California-based company has raised $660 million in funding to date, according to Crunchbase data. It said it was valued at $3.7 billion in March. The company hasn’t yet determined the number of shares to be offered or the price range for its IPO.
SAN JOSE, CA
thepaypers.com

Ecommerce startup Snapdeal files for IPO

India-based ecommerce startup Snapdeal has filed for an initial public offering, counting SoftBank among its backers, according to TechCrunch. Snapdeal said in its draft prospectus that it will issue fresh shares worth USD 165 million. Some of its existing investors, including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital India and Foxconn, plan to sell as many as 30.7 million secondary shares in the IPO.
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal files for IPO

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year. Several SoftBank-backed companies and many popular names such as payments platform Paytm (PAYT.NS), beauty e-commerce retailer Nykaa...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

CAA Parent Company Files for IPO

Private equity firm TPG, the majority owner of talent agency Creative Artists Agency, has filed for an initial public offering with plans to raise $100 million. TPG has $109 billion in assets under management with a diverse portfolio that includes Spotify and Vice Media, but the firm has established a footprint in sports through CAA.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Reddit, TPG And Gopuff Join The IPO Pipeline

This is an excerpt from Deal Flow, Forbes’ daily newsletter about big buyouts, big mergers and the rest of Big Finance. Want a new edition in your inbox every afternoon? Subscribe here. The front page of the internet is going public. Reddit revealed on Wednesday night that it has...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Global private equity firm TPG files to go public in NY

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as it seeks to better compete with its publicly traded peers. Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered TPG, which did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell...
BUSINESS
newswatchtv.com

Reddit to Go Public with Secret IPO Filing

Reddit announced their plan to go public after a confidential S-1 filing with the SEC. This is, of course, no surprise as it’s been rumored for quite a while with Reddit themselves even stoking those fires. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the...
BUSINESS
fortworthbusiness.com

TPG files for public offering as IPO market breaks records

Fort Worth and San Francisco-based TPG, a leading private equity firm, announced Dec. 16 what it has been hinting for several months – it has filed to go public. The firm said it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. TPG said it intends to apply to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol “TPG”.
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Owner TPG Files to Go Public

The private equity firm TPG — the majority owner of talent agency CAA — has filed to go public via an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “TPG.” The firm, which has $109 billion under management, has been active in the media, entertainment and technology space in recent years. In addition to its CAA stake, the company has invested in other media and entertainment-related companies including Spotify, STX Entertainment, Vice Media, Fandom, Entertainment Partners and Cirque du Soleil. TPG participated in a new funding round for Vice just a few months ago...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Reddit says it has filed for an IPO

Reddit has filed for an initial public offering through a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While the timing of the IPO is unclear, the filing comes after a strong year of public offerings for technology companies. It also comes after Reddit's own WallStreetBets group...
BUSINESS

