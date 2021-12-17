ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

5 memorable yard signs from Celina-based SG Yard Greetings’ portfolio

By Maria Halkias
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSG Yard Greetings CEO Stacey Hess created celebratory sign displays in 2014, and now it’s a niche in the elaborate party business. We asked Hess to tell us her favorite sign from the seven years she’s been in business. She came up with...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting#Celina#Thanksgiving#Dallas#Sg Yard Greetings#D Fw Retail#The Dallas Morning News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Bucks County Biscotti Company Offering Sweet, Seasonal Treats In Unlikely Spot

HILLTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up a sweet treat in an unlikely spot. Bucks County Biscotti Company is a huge hit in Hilltown and beyond. It started as a weekend project and has become a must-have item across the country. In Bucks County, there are plenty of farm stands, but none sweeter for Christmas than this one on the side of West Creamery Road in Hilltown. This is the Bucks County Biscotti Company and in their honor stand and online, they offer 10 different flavors of biscotti from the traditional to the seasonal, each cookie complete with their signature texture. They’re made by Karen and Craig, who live and bake right behind the stand, and it all started when Karen was pregnant with their son Riley, who’s now all grown up and helping to run the company. This season, the whole family is working hard to pump out thousands of these twice-baked cookies, but every day feels like Christmas for them when you choose to take a bite. Watch the video above for more on the Bucks County Biscotti Company.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WSAV News 3

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) — In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas — a record for the […]
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
RETAIL
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
frio-nuecescurrent.com

Yard of the month

The Cotulla Garden Club has named its Cotulla Yard of the Month award winner for December. Augustin and Rosa Ana Martinez of Cotulla were named as the most recent winners. The Cotulla Garden Club has named its Encinal Yard of the Month award winner for December. Eli and Olivia Garcia of Encinal were named as the most recent winners.
COTULLA, TX
gilbertsunnews.com

Cactus Yards becomes Town’s overachiever

So far, Gilbert is recovering 83 percent of its operating costs for Cactus Yards, exceeding the 50 percent goal set by Council. The sports venue at Elliot and Power roads features eight scaled-down replicas of famous ball fields like Fenway Park in Boston and Yankee Stadium in New York. It also includes a 20,000-square-foot, indoor air-conditioned soccer pavilion, and batting cages.
GILBERT, AZ
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy