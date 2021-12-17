Demand for design services continues to grow

Okcoin, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the hiring of three senior sales hires across North America, Europe, and Oceania as part of the company’s institutional business expansion. Each having substantial foreign exchange (FX) experience, Okcoin’s leadership additions include Tom Gould as Head of Sales, North America; Iskandar Vanblarcum as Head of Sales and General Manager, Europe; and Paul Goldman as General Manager, Australia. Gould, Vanblarcum, and Goldman will work with Okcoin sales leaders in Asia and Latin America to drive global development of Okcoin institutional accounts, which grew by 450% in 2021.
