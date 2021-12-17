ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Demand for design services continues to grow

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABI score for November was 51.0, down from 54.3 the previous month. While this score is down slightly from October’s score, it still indicates positive business conditions overall (any score above 50 indicates billings growth)....

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Okcoin Adds Banking Industry Veterans to Leadership as Institutional Demand Continues to Grow

Okcoin, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the hiring of three senior sales hires across North America, Europe, and Oceania as part of the company’s institutional business expansion. Each having substantial foreign exchange (FX) experience, Okcoin’s leadership additions include Tom Gould as Head of Sales, North America; Iskandar Vanblarcum as Head of Sales and General Manager, Europe; and Paul Goldman as General Manager, Australia. Gould, Vanblarcum, and Goldman will work with Okcoin sales leaders in Asia and Latin America to drive global development of Okcoin institutional accounts, which grew by 450% in 2021.
MARKETS
aithority.com

ClearScale Builds New Service Delivery Center As Demand For Cloud Services Grows

Cloud Systems Integrator Building New Team in Poland and Across Europe to Deliver Professional and Managed Cloud Services. ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced that it is opening a service delivery center in Poland. ClearScale already has several global service delivery centers and the new Poland delivery center adds to its international presence. The Poland service delivery center will provide consulting and managed services for customers on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

The sectors where green jobs are growing in demand

The last few months of extreme weather incidents have been a devastating reminder of the damage the climate change crisis is inflicting on communities around the world. This year, world leaders came together to discuss options at gatherings such as the UN’s General Assembly, the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Impact Development Summit and COP26, where a lot of the discussion focused on accelerating the shift to a green economy.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bigrapidsnews.com

Housing demand expected to continue in Big Rapids

As a second year closes on a red hot housing market fueled by a never-ending pandemic, real estate experts make their predictions for 2022. And while details vary, most see a continued demand for housing despite low inventory and high prices. "Whether the pandemic delayed plans or created new opportunities...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Interest Rates#Inflation#Construction Maintenance#Abi#Aia
cgmagonline.com

CES 2022 Continues to Grow With Over 1900 Exhibitors

CES 2022 is scheduled to return to an in-person event and based on a new press release from the show, it’s promising to be a pretty substantial return. CES 2022 takes place on January 5-8 in Las Vega, Nevada. Last year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, CES 2021...
ECONOMY
butlerradio.com

Mushroom Industry Continues To Grow In PA

Ahead of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, a new study is revealing that the state is one of the leading industries for a certain fungus. It’s the mushroom, which agriculture officials say is responsible for more than $1.1 billion in overall economic impact. In fact, the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Northern Ireland workforce continues to grow, figures suggest

Northern Ireland employers continued to grow their workforces in November, official figures suggest. The number of people on company payrolls increased by 0.7% to 771,000, the sixth consecutive month that employee numbers have been above pre-pandemic levels. An alternative measure, the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), also showed the number of...
WORLD
ibmadison.com

Madison business optimism continues to grow

The farther the pandemic gets in the rearview mirror of Madison business operators, the more optimistic they become, and while it’s true that objects in your mirror might be closer than they appear, the contrast between this year and last year at this time is stark, according to the 19th annual economic trends survey taken by First Business Bank.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
columbiabusinessreport.com

S.C. housing market continues grow in November

Home sales in South Carolina rose 5% in November compared to the same time last year, and new listings grew by 3.5%. Prices also rose, climbing 12.4% to an average of $286,000, according to a monthly report released today by South Carolina Realtors. Pending sales dipped 0.2% to 8,566, while inventory shrank 29% to 13,492 units.
REAL ESTATE
mediapost.com

Engagement With Podcasts Increases, Continues To Grow

U.S. podcast fans are spending even more time listening. More than half of domestic listeners increased their listening time in the past six months, and 41% expect to spend even more time with podcasts in the next six months, according to the podcast advertising platform Acast in partnership with Nielsen.
PODCAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy