ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New ‘Marauders’ #1 details revealed for X-Men’s new Destiny of X era

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed new details on Marauders #1 by Steve Orlando and Eleonara Carlini. Kicking off Orlando’s run on the series is Marauders Annual #1 out January 12 and then the main series kicks off March 30th. What’s Marauders #1 about?. The twisted twin sister...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Steve Orlando Previews Marauders Annual and the Return of an X-Men 2099 Villain

The seafaring crew of the Marauders will soon find themselves with a new creative team steering the ship when writer Steve Orlando takes over for X-Men writer Gerry Duggan. Beginning with Marauders Annual #1, Orlando and artist Crees Lee will introduce readers to a new cast led by Captain Kate Pryde, the Red Queen of the Hellfire Trading Company. She'll be joined by Bishop, the newly-appointed Captain Commander of Krakoa, Psylocke (another new Krakoa Commander), Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, an LGTBQ+ mutant that debuted earlier this year in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. Marauders Annual will feature the return of an X-Men 2099 villain named Brimstone Love, who will become a thorn in the team's side as they transition to the Destiny of X era.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: New X-Men and Doctor Strange wave revealed

Yesterday, Hasbro’s Fan First Friday Thursday livestream revealed a plethora of new figures. There were so many new figures, in fact, that preorders for one of the waves dropped before the livestream even started. Although none of these jumped out to me personally as must buys (a blessed mercy to my holiday-ravaged wallet), there were some really great/surprising character choices.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Morrison
aiptcomics

‘Knights of X’ teaser features magic, threats, new dangers for the X-Men

Teased last week in Marvel’s Destiny of X press release, today they’ve sent press a teaser for the much-anticipated series Knights of X. Written by Tini Howard with art by Bob Quinn, the teaser is similar to the X-Force teaser revealed earlier today. Cast in all red, Captain Britain readies her sword for a techno-threat that’s quite big.
COMICS
ComicBook

AEW's Nyla Rose Reveals New Marvel X-Men Project

Those who read the last issue of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto know that Scarlet Witch just paved the way for an influx of new Krakoan residents, and that includes the return of a long-lost X-Man. That would be John Proudstar, the mighty Thunderbird, and now we know that a big-time AEW star is going to be at the helm of the character's long-awaited return. Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 will be written by Nyla Rose, who will be making her Marvel Comics writing debut, and Steve Orlando, and will be illustrated by artist David Cutler. The project will deal with Thunderbird's return and the very different world he steps into, and it is set to hit next April.
COMICS
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Reveals Details of Its Gameplay

Yesterday was the big day for many video game studios as their games were showcased on The Game Awards. Awaceb revealed a new gameplay trailer of Tchia that shows a lot of detailed footage of the actual gameplay. It shows off the beautiful ocean and mountains in New Caledonia, which is also the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. The visuals are reminiscing of Zelda and Disney. It seems that players will have plenty of opportunities to explore, collect, and hunt — be it finding a treasure chest hidden in a cave, paragliding from the top of a gigantic rock, or shooting at enemies with a sling shot.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New X Men#Marvel Comics#Marauders Annual#The X Men#Kael#Somnus
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy