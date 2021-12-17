New ‘Marauders’ #1 details revealed for X-Men’s new Destiny of X era

The seafaring crew of the Marauders will soon find themselves with a new creative team steering the ship when writer Steve Orlando takes over for X-Men writer Gerry Duggan. Beginning with Marauders Annual #1, Orlando and artist Crees Lee will introduce readers to a new cast led by Captain Kate Pryde, the Red Queen of the Hellfire Trading Company. She'll be joined by Bishop, the newly-appointed Captain Commander of Krakoa, Psylocke (another new Krakoa Commander), Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, an LGTBQ+ mutant that debuted earlier this year in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. Marauders Annual will feature the return of an X-Men 2099 villain named Brimstone Love, who will become a thorn in the team's side as they transition to the Destiny of X era.
