New ‘Marauders’ #1 details revealed for X-Men’s new Destiny of X era

Those who read the last issue of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto know that Scarlet Witch just paved the way for an influx of new Krakoan residents, and that includes the return of a long-lost X-Man. That would be John Proudstar, the mighty Thunderbird, and now we know that a big-time AEW star is going to be at the helm of the character's long-awaited return. Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 will be written by Nyla Rose, who will be making her Marvel Comics writing debut, and Steve Orlando, and will be illustrated by artist David Cutler. The project will deal with Thunderbird's return and the very different world he steps into, and it is set to hit next April.

