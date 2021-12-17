NYC public advocate Williams tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat, who is running for governor, said in a statement that he tested positive for the disease Thursday night and was experiencing mild symptoms. The 45-year-old said he was vaccinated and had received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Williams said he is quarantining at home away from his pregnant wife, who tested negative.

He said with a rise in reported coronavirus cases, New Yorkers need to take precautions and government should switch to remote work when possible. He also encouraged New York to adopt New York City’s policy of requiring a proof of vaccine for indoor dining and events.

Williams serves as a public ombudsman in his role as public advocate.