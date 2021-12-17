ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rio Tinto suspends proposed lithium mine in Serbia after protests

By Zachary Skidmore
mining-technology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Tinto has suspended plans to build Europe’s largest lithium mine after sustained protests across the country in opposition to the project. Local authorities in the Serbian town of Loznica voted to suspend a regional development plan that permitted the excavation of lithium, a vote which followed the suspension last week...

www.mining-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining-technology.com

Adaro plans to build $728m aluminum smelter in Indonesia

Indonesian coal company PT Adaro Energy, through its subsidiary PT Adaro Aluminium Indonesia, has signed a letter of intent to construct a $728m aluminum smelter. The smelter is planned to be built in a new industrial park in North Kalimantan Province on the island of Borneo. The park is being developed by the Indonesian government.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Vale eyes stake in Anglo American’s Brazilian iron ore project

Brazilian miner Vale is reportedly looking to buy a stake in Minas-Rio iron ore project located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, from Anglo American. Vale is considering acquiring a stake of 30-40% in the iron ore project, which includes open pit mines and a beneficiation plant, reported Bloomberg News citing one of the people knowledge with the matter.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

China merges key rare earth producers

The Chinese Government has approved the merger of three government-owned rare earth miners into a state-owned giant, which will become the worlds largest producer of the resource. The group will be formed through merging the rare earth units of the government-owned China Minmetals, the Aluminum Corp. of China and the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Lithium#Protest#Serbian#European
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto to buy Argentinian lithium project for $825m

Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire Rincon lithium project in Argentina from Rincon Mining, in a deal worth $825m. Located in the lithium triangle in the pro mining province of Salta, the Rincon is a large undeveloped lithium brine project with a potential to produce battery grade lithium carbonate.
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Vale to divest Mozambique coal assets to Vulcan Minerals for $270m

Vale has agreed to offload its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and a connected railway corridor to India’s Jindal Group subsidiary Vulcan Minerals, in a deal worth $270m. This transaction also includes a ten year royalty agreement, which is conditional on certain mine production and coal price conditions. Commissioned...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Kyrgyzstan 'open to out-of-court settlement' in gold mine row

Kyrgyzstan is open to settling its differences with the Canadian investor that operated its giant Kumtor gold mine before authorities took it over earlier this year, a top official said Wednesday. Kyrgyzstan justified its May seizure of the mine, which accounted for 12.5 percent of GDP in 2020, by citing company Centerra Gold's alleged violations of environmental laws and safety norms. Centerra has strongly denied the accusations and the two parties are currently locked in international arbitration proceedings in Stockholm. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov said in a statement early Wednesday that Kyrgyzstan is "open to reaching an out-of-court settlement that satisfies all parties".
WORLD
mining.com

Rio Tinto picks outgoing Canadian ambassador to China as chairman

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) has picked outgoing Canadian ambassador to China and veteran management consultant to lead its board as the miner tries to put the destruction of ancient rock shelters in Australia behind it. Dominic Barton will join the board in April and take over as chair...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
mining-technology.com

Environmental groups oppose Glencore’s proposed coal mine in Queensland

Environmental groups have lambasted Glencore’s proposed $1.5bn open-cut metallurgical and thermal coal mine in central Queensland. The mining giant recently told federal government officials that more than a dozen threatened species could be on the site, with environmentalists arguing that the mine would destroy the habitat of threatened species, threaten farmland and raise questions surrounding the company’s climate goals.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Mining Tailings Management Market May Set New Growth Story | China Shenhua Energy, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American

The Latest Released Mining Tailings Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mining Tailings Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mining Tailings Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., MMC Norilsk Nickel, Teck, Cleanaway Waste Management, Newmont Corporation, Tetra Tech.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Mining People: Diamond Fields, Rio Tinto, Sherritt, Trevali

Randy Reifel, founder, chairman and president of Chesapeake Gold, is relinquishing his duties as president but will continue as executive chair of the board. John McGloin is the new CEO of Diamond Fields Resources. Minco Capital CFO Melinda Hsu is also now also corporate secretary. Kurt Breede is the new...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Environmental protests rock Serbia

Thousands of protesters across Serbia blocked roadways and bridges for the third consecutive weekend over the government's environmental policies, including a proposal for a new lithium mine that activists say would wreak havoc on the country's already extremely polluted environment. Why it matters: These are some of the largest anti-government...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
investing.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Taking Its Toll on Heavy Industries

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Rio Tinto names Dominic Barton as Chair

Rio Tinto Plc [RIO-NYSE] has named outgoing Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton as the company’s new Chair. Barton will join the board with effect from April 4, 2022, and be appointed to the role of Chair at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto annual general meeting on May 5, 2022.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy