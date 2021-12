Progressives are angry — and the target of their rage is Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The decision to focus their ire on Manchin makes political sense, since it was his stated refusal to support the roughly $1.75 trillion Build Back Better act that has, at least for now, doomed its passage. But of course Manchin isn't the only senator with misgivings about the bill. In addition to all 50 Republicans in the chamber and the equally outspoken Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), there were other Democrats who shared many of Manchin's concerns while remaining silent, content to let him take the heat.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO