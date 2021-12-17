ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will host the next Scripps National Spelling Bee? L-E-V-A-R

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
wwno.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor LeVar Burton's status as a champion for literacy is not in jeopardy: He's just been named as the next host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Burton is the former longtime host and executive producer of PBS' iconic Reading Rainbow and a beloved actor from the television series Star Trek:...

wwno.org

The Reading Life: Anne Rice remembered

Susan Larson remembers novelist Anne Rice, who passed away on December 11th, 2021. The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

CONTINUUM: Rameau's Funeral

French composer, Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764) was one of the most important composers and music theorists of the Baroque era. He was a dominant composer of French opera and is also considered the leading French composer for the harpsichord. This Continuum presents music composed for his funeral by another recognized French composer of the same period, Jean Gilles (1668-1705). Recording used: Rameau’s Funeral (Capriccio Stravagante et al directed by New Orleans born Skip Sempe) - Paradizo PA0013.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Anthony Tommasini, classical critic for the Times, looks back ahead of retirement

Being a journalist can take you just about anywhere. For Anthony Tommasini, covering classical music for The New York Times has taken him from a perch at Carnegie Hall to grandstand seats at Yankee Stadium. He's traveled the globe to cover world premieres in places like London and Salzburg, and he's reported on labor disputes, scandals and musical trends here in the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
wwno.org

The best games of 2021 chosen by NPR

Our poll of NPR staff and contributors produced dozens upon dozens of favorite games — but twenty received more nominations than the others. Each of those — the comfy, the competitive, the scary, and the strange — are highlighted below. We've also tagged games that are appropriate for kids, and for those who may be new to the hobby.
VIDEO GAMES
wwno.org

The top five videos games of 2021 selected by the NPR staff

In a world that remains anything but normal, gaming has become a source of companionship and catharsis. The game industry has struggled to keep up as major releases like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök have once again been delayed by the pandemic. But you'd be hard pressed to find a year with more breadth. Over 11 thousand unique titles were released to the online marketplace Steam, thousands more than any other year. Consoles like the Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch each deepened their catalogs with new franchises and remasters of old classics, and independent games enjoyed heightened visibility at The Game Awards and on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES

