ARP funds provide new help for those who need coverage, but a deadline looms. Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and accessing financial assistance. If you are not covered through work or another program like Medicaid, you can find the coverage that’s right for you through Pennie. The recently passed America Rescue Plan include subsidies that result in significant additional savings for Pennsylvanians shopping for coverage and those already enrolled through Pennie. Accidents and illnesses happen. Health insurance gives you peace of mind during uncertain times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, some preventive services are free to help keep you and your family healthy.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO