The 20 Best Dance Albums Of 2021: Critics’ Picks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The temperatures are falling, the halls are bough-decked, and we gather over Jack-and-nogs to argue over what in the hell Americana music even is. Does the presence of a banjo make it Americana? What separates Americana from the kindred category of country? Country requires a twang-drawled singer, but Americana doesn’t? Does bluegrass count as Americana? What constitutes American “rootsiness”? Are acoustic instruments required? Indeed, any catalogue of the year in Americana inevitably contains a sprawling biome of country, folk, soul, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and roots-rock.
Comments / 0