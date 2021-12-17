ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan will pay a $125 million fine after allowing employees to discuss bank business over WhatsApp

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay a $125 million fine after allowing employees to discuss bank business on personal phones. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it found "widespread and longstanding failures" to preserve written communications among JPMorgan employees, who were using WhatsApp, email, and...

