Unless you’ve been on a remote island without Internet access, you’ve seen the headlines and articles regarding the vulnerability in the logging software called Log4j. Log4j is a Java-based logging library used in many third-party applications. It is also part of Apache Logging Services. Large enterprise that code their own internal applications presumably have coders on staff who know they’ve used this software and are already taking steps to mitigate it. For internal applications, you need to update the Log4j software to the latest versions.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO