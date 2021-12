Fresh off a big win over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks aimed to keep the ball rolling as they took on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday. Both teams were significantly shorthanded due to having countless players in the league’s health and safety protocols, but this was a wildly entertaining game nevertheless. Each team possessed a 10 point lead at one point in what was a back and forth contest all the way through. Behind two points entering the fourth quarter, the Bucks immediately gained the lead and never looked back over the final 12 minutes as they went on to secure the 102-95 victory over the Mavericks. With that being said, let us take a closer look at three takeaways from this thrilling contest.

