Three local teams hit the hardwood on Tuesday as two of them came away victorious. Nixon and United picked up wins while Cigarroa fell in a hard-fought game. Nixon opened District 30-6A play with two losses against teams favored to win the league. But on Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs were able to catch their breath and put together one of the best offensive performances of the season as they picked up their first district win on the road.

NIXON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO