The natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the session on Thursday, hanging about the $3.80 level. Over the last year or so, I have been asked to do less analysis on natural gas, but quite frankly my email box has been full of questions as to what is going to happen with natural gas next. Retail traders have no idea, nor do some professional traders for that matter, that this contract is based solely upon the United States, meaning that what is going on in Europe or Asia has very little effect. In fact, the United States only exports 12,000,000,000 ft.³ a year, which seems like a lot but it is not.

