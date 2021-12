WisdomTree is hoping a small tweak will win its bitcoin exchange-traded fund application the blessing of the Securities & Exchange Commission. The company, which filed with regulators in March, recently said it is "voluntarily applying certain provisions of the 1940 Act to the trust in order to provide investors with some of the significant protections and transparency of the ‘40 act, including daily disclosures." The filing also names US Bank as the custodian, a first for a filer, according to the company.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO