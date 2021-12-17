ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary broadcaster Bob Eubanks talks about the workout board that changed his life

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
 7 days ago

Bob Eubanks talked about the 60uP balance board that helped him regain his balance. The 60uP creator Dan Metcalfe also joined Bob to talk about creating the board.

For more information, visit 60uP.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 17, 2021.

