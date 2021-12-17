ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Former employee accused of stealing more than $10k from PAWS Humane Society

By WTVO
 7 days ago

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Jill Kincannon, 57, of Rockford, has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 from her former employer, PAWS Humane Society.

According to Cherry Valley Police, law enforcement received a report of the theft on May 6th, 2021.

Kincannon served as Treasurer and a Board Member of PAWS Humane Society, at 7282 N. CherryVale Mall Drive, until April 2021.

During the investigation, police say they discovered the theft of more than $10,000.

Kincannon was arrested on Thursday, December 16th, and charged with Theft.

david jones
7d ago

put her in a cage and let her live like the rest of the animals

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
Man killed after crashing into cement pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m. The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive […]
Rockford man arrested on warrants for felony charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officers arrested a Rockford man facing a list of felony charges on Friday. The Rockford Police Department's Gang Crime Unit completed a warrant check at a home in the 900 block of Indian Terrace around 8:40 a.m., according to the department. That is where police arrested Kedrick Burden. Two […]
Janesville woman struck in head, robbed of vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. Police say the female victim and her husband had just gotten home from an undisclosed business around Janesville before multiple suspects arrived. The suspects allegedly followed […]
17-year-old shot in Freeport on Thursday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue around 3:44 a.m. and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the investigation […]
