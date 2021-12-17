Former employee accused of stealing more than $10k from PAWS Humane Society
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Jill Kincannon, 57, of Rockford, has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 from her former employer, PAWS Humane Society.
According to Cherry Valley Police, law enforcement received a report of the theft on May 6th, 2021.
Kincannon served as Treasurer and a Board Member of PAWS Humane Society, at 7282 N. CherryVale Mall Drive, until April 2021.
During the investigation, police say they discovered the theft of more than $10,000.
Kincannon was arrested on Thursday, December 16th, and charged with Theft.
