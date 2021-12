When you're challenged to win a game of Apex Legends solo versus squads on the new season 11 Storm Point map, it's not going to be easy. But that was basically the whole point of our No Filler All Killer challenge. And, if you've been following our introduction to everything the new season has to offer, then you'll know we've come prepared with finely tuned knowledge on new legend Ash and her abilities, the new CAR SMG, and how to play the new location to our advantage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO