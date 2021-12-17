ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Al Horford, Grant Williams Among Celtics Missing Warriors Game Fri.

By Nick Goss
nbcboston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorford, Williams to miss Celtics-Warriors, enter health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Several players will be forced to miss Friday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at TD Garden because they've entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. COVID-19...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
NESN

Al Horford Seems Excited After Celtics Reportedly Signed Joe Johnson

The Celtics reportedly are bringing back a fan-favorite on Joe Johnson on a 10-day contract, and it’s going over well with Al Horford. Boston, like many other NBA teams, is dealing with COVID-19 and has had to make some adjustments to its roster. Once the news was reported that Johnson, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018, was returning to the Celtics, Horford quickly took to Twitter to express his excitement.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Celtics

It’s extremely rare during the grind of an NBA season to be playing one game in an eight-day span. But this, again, is no ordinary NBA season. And the Cavaliers – who are playing that single game on Wednesday night in Beantown and won't play again until Sunday – look to run their win streak to seven.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Celtics Warriors#Nbc Sports Boston#The Boston Celtics#Mvp
nbcboston.com

Celtics Focused on Building Roster Around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Mannix: Celtics focused on building roster around Tatum and Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics earned an impressive 111-101 win over a good Cleveland Cavaliers team Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown led the way with 34 points, while Jayson Tatum chipped in 18 points and a team-leading...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy