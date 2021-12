Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see Big Sky season 2 episode 8, and odds are, this will be a showdown of the ages in so many ways. There is SO much going on at the moment, whether it be with Tonya, with Travis, or of course a long-established adversary in Ronald. He’s escaped from Wolf’s clutches, but what is he going to do? It does seem like getting vengeance on Cassie is at the top of her priority list and he’s going to confront her — at least if the promo below serves as any indication.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO