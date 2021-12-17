Mean one steals Corryton family’s 18-foot Grinch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Corryton woman is looking for a vile one with garlic in their soul after her 18-foot tall inflatable Grinch was stolen from her yard just a week before Christmas .

Rada Rolison said her green fellow with yellow teeth and the sweetness of a seasick crocodile was stolen during the early morning hours Friday, Dec. 17, from her home on Roberts Road, between Emory Road and Washington Pike.

“If you are the Grinch, I hope your heart grows and you return him,” Rolison said.

The theft was reported to police early Friday.

“I can just imagine what they thought. Ha!” she said.

The two-story tall inflatable has been a neighborhood favorite since last winter and is valued at around $400. If you see a Grinch matching this description, let police know. Rolison says he is different than most Grinches you have seen.

Rolison posted the theft on social media, warning others that there are “true Grinches around here stealing Christmas.”

The Grinch made his debut in Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in 1957. The popular TV short featuring Thurl Ravenscroft singing “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and narrated by Boris Karloff came nine years later.

