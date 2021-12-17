ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Mean one steals Corryton family’s 18-foot Grinch

By Robert Holder
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Corryton woman is looking for a vile one with garlic in their soul after her 18-foot tall inflatable Grinch was stolen from her yard just a week before Christmas .

Rada Rolison said her green fellow with yellow teeth and the sweetness of a seasick crocodile was stolen during the early morning hours Friday, Dec. 17, from her home on Roberts Road, between Emory Road and Washington Pike.

58-foot bridge stolen in Ohio

“If you are the Grinch, I hope your heart grows and you return him,” Rolison said.

The theft was reported to police early Friday.

“I can just imagine what they thought. Ha!” she said.

The two-story tall inflatable has been a neighborhood favorite since last winter and is valued at around $400. If you see a Grinch matching this description, let police know. Rolison says he is different than most Grinches you have seen.

UNSOLVED: Who stabbed Frosty? Suspect caught on video slashing inflatable at Pigeon Forge hotel

Rolison posted the theft on social media, warning others that there are “true Grinches around here stealing Christmas.”

The Grinch made his debut in Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in 1957. The popular TV short featuring Thurl Ravenscroft singing “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and narrated by Boris Karloff came nine years later.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 , go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

GATLINBURG, TN
