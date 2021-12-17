ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable Video of Buffalo Saving Stuck Tortoise Viewed 7 Million Times

By Anabelle Doliner
 7 days ago
Grazia Sher
6d ago

Precious animals that many times show more compassion than humans !

jrrob
5d ago

The water buffalo knew his buddy was in distressed, good job, helping your friend

Tammy C
6d ago

He looks so proud and going to go over to them for more praise!

FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
UPI News

Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout. Arlene Chmelyk of Fort Nelson said her family first repurposed the 3D archery target, made in the size and shape of a...
E! News

Watch Gisele Bündchen Rescue a Sea Turtle in Touching Video

Watch: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Sweetest Moments. Gisele Bündchen is of-fish-ially an ocean hero. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the 41-year-old model used Instagram Reels to share a clip of her rescuing a sea turtle that had been caught in a fishing net and left stranded on the beach. In...
