ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MTA to Release Revised Plan for Queens Bus Network Early 2022

Queens Post
Queens Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdMrh_0dPgVVpP00
Q23 Bus (Google Maps)

The MTA is redesigning the entire bus network in Queens and will release its latest plan early next year, agency officials said Wednesday.

The new plan will replace an initial bus redesign plan that the MTA put out two years ago. The agency has scrapped that original, pre-pandemic plan — which was very unpopular — and has started from scratch, officials said.

The MTA aims to release a “totally redone” draft plan for the borough’s bus routes in the first quarter of 2022.

“During the pandemic, the team has been hard at work…,” Interim New York City Transit President Craig Cipriano said at a press conference following an MTA Board Meeting Wednesday. “What you’re going to see is a totally redone draft plan in Queens.”

The agency had released an original draft plan, which reconfigured all bus routes across the borough, at the end of December 2019. The plan eliminated a number of bus lines and was met with almost instant criticism from residents and local elected officials.

All 15 Queens council members at the time called on the MTA to completely re-do the original draft plan. They rallied on the steps of Queens Borough Hall and sent a letter to MTA officials to demand a new plan less than a month after the original draft was released.

Residents from Sunnyside, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills and throughout the borough slammed the plan. Many put together online petitions in opposition to it and blasted MTA officials at local community board meetings.

They decried the loss of bus routes — like the Q23, Q32, Q33, Q49, Q53 and Q60 — as well as the longer distances between stops the MTA proposed. The original draft plan would have changed the average distance between bus stops from 850 feet to 1,300 feet across Queens.

The MTA received more than 11,000 comments from Queens residents about the original draft plan, according to Cipriano.

The agency ultimately paused the “Queens Bus Network Redesign” — as the plan is known — when the pandemic took hold of New York City just months after it released the original draft plan.

Cipriano said the MTA has been busy redrawing a new plan based on community feedback in the meantime.

“The core piece of redesign efforts is listening to our customers and other stakeholders, electeds and you’re going to see that with the Queens redesign,” he said.

The new draft plan will not be the final plan nor the draft plan proposed in late 2019, the MTA states on the project website.

“Throughout our extensive outreach efforts…, we collected and heard highly constructive feedback from the public,” the website states. “Comments centered around the loss of certain key subway connections, unclear schedule proposals, and wide bus stop spacing.”

Queens residents most frequently expressed their frustrations with changes to the Q49, Q53-SBS, Q32, Q33, and Q66 routes under the original draft plan, according to the MTA. The agency, however, noted that it received both positive and negative reactions on route proposals across the borough.

“This feedback became the primary input for the development of the New Draft Plan,” the project site states. “In this plan, we are working to address as many customer concerns as possible, while still balancing tradeoffs and applying network redesign strategies to improve the bus network.”

The MTA said the new plan will include some of the “well-received” elements of the original draft plan, but that it will look more familiar to the current Queens bus network.

The agency said it plans to use strategies including “using new route types, straightening routes, filling gaps in the bus network, creating new connections, strengthening interborough service, reallocating frequencies, prioritizing buses, and right-sizing the distance between bus stops.”

The MTA will do another round of public forums and feedback collecting when it releases the new draft plan early next year.

Acting MTA Chairperson and CEO Janno Lieber said buses are the best way to ensure transportation equity, especially in Queens.

“There’s no place that buses matter more than in Queens…,” he said at the press conference. “It has 2.3 million people but a lot less subway service than other parts of the city so bus redesign [in] Queens is really important and it deserves full attention in the months to come.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

MTA announces plans for new elevators at 26 subway stations

Things could be looking up — or down — for a number of subway stations. The MTA board will vote next week to move ahead on projects to bring new elevators to 26 subway stations, including 19 that currently lack accessible entry, transit officials said Friday. Thirteen of...
BROOKLYN, NY
energynews.us

NYC plans $400M electric bus depot in Queens

TRANSPORTATION: New York City’s transit agency plans to build a $400 million all-electric bus depot in the Queens borough, with construction expected to end in around 4.5 years. (amNY) OIL & GAS:. • If New York City officials today vote as expected to prohibit gas-powered stoves, space heaters and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
County
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
City
Sunnyside, NY
thecity.nyc

New MTA Express Bus Rollout Tripped Up by Leg-Room Gripes

Complaints from cramped commuters about the newest express buses on city streets have caused the MTA to pump the brakes on their rollout, THE CITY has learned. The coaches, which began going into service last December, are part of a $150 million order placed by the MTA in 2019 for more than 300 buses from Prevost, a Canadian company with a manufacturing plant upstate in Plattsburgh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

MTA to Redevelop Jamaica Bus Depot for All-Electric Bus Fleet

The MTA plans to redevelop the Jamaica Bus Depot in Queens to fully support an all zero-emissions fleet of up to 60 electric buses. Transit leaders made the announcement at the existing depot Tuesday, with MTA officials saying that they plan to appoint a contractor next year with the aim of completing the project by the summer of 2026.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

The MTA introduces electric bus plans

The dream of the “Dean” of Southeast Queens politics, the late Archie Spigner, to have cleaner buses is closer to being realized. On Dec. 14, MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber held a press conference at the Jamaica Bus Depot at 165-18 Tuskegee Airmen Way and announced that there will be a request for quotations in March 2022 to start the process of creating a zero-emission all-electric bus fleet projected for completion in less than five years, as well as improvements to the facility.
QUEENS, NY
politicsny.com

Queens lawmaker lauds MTA’s new fare reduction advancing equity for all New Yorkers

After a near-decade long fight for transportation equity in transit-starved communities of color, City Councilman I. Daneek Miller on Wednesday, Dec. 15, lauded the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) new fare reduction, including the expansion of the City Ticket — a flat-fare $5 ticket for travel within NYC on weekends — to all weekday off-peak trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Network#Bus Routes#Subway#Bus Stop#Mta Board Meeting#Q23
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

MTA’s Late in Making OMNY Subway and Bus System Reduced-Fare Friendly

This article was originally published on Dec 13 at 8:03pm EST by THE CITY. OMNY is not yet all things for all people. The MTA acknowledged on Monday that it’s facing “struggles” in offering discounted subway and bus trips to riders with disabilities and seniors through its nascent contactless fare payment system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Subway-attack victim who broke neck sues MTA, suspect

A Brooklyn woman who fractured her neck in a random subway attack last year has filed suit against her alleged assailant and the MTA, new court papers show. Ruth Leon Villegas, 56, says in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit that she was violently shoved by Matthew Montanez while waiting for the F train at the West Fourth Street station on Greenwich Village in December.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
editorials24.com

Jumaane Williams calls for NYC schools to return to remote learning

New York City’s Public Advocate says schools should immediate return to remote learning as the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps across the city. “NYC schools should go remote starting Mon (should’ve been last week). A no-brainer as we near recess,” Jumaane Williams said in a tweet Saturday. Even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC Restaurants Temporarily Close in Droves Due to COVID-19 Exposures

On Wednesday afternoon, one of Brooklyn’s top Vietnamese restaurants took to Instagram to share an update: “Di An Di will be closed for service tonight (12/15) due Covid exposure within our team [sic],” it announced in a post. It’s the first time the restaurant has had to temporarily close since April of last year, says co-owner Tuan Bui, when a suspected case of coronavirus prompted a precautionary closure. A few hours later, at least a half-dozen more restaurants would follow it.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

City shuts down three schools in one day over new COVID cases

The Department of Education closed three schools due to COVID-19 infections Thursday — the most in a single day this academic year. The agency shuttered Eagle Academy for Young Men II in Brooklyn, PS 18 in the Bronx and Robert E. Peary School in Queens due to case surges.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trains delayed after man shot following dispute on A train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was shot on a northbound A train Saturday afternoon, police said. Two men started arguing on the train about 3:15 p.m., police said. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the victim two times in the torso before fleeing the scene. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
3K+
Followers
1000
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy