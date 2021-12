Listen to Attorney Jennifer Shaw, President of the Shaw Law Group as she explains new Cal-OSHA covid regulations and how they impact employers and employees. Coronavirus pandemic regulations in the workplace will be enforced in the new year. California workplace regulators have updated and readopted COVID safety protocols Thursday. Significant changes include requiring masks indoors and quarantining and social distancing for fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus at work. Previously, a vaccinated employee did not have to quarantine or get tested unless they show symptoms after exposure. The new rules also require employers to provide face coverings and make sure employees wear them when California's public health department orders it. The new rules will take effect on January 14 and will be in place for 90 days.

