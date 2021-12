“Better Off Dead” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte) Jack Reacher fans have a lot to be happy about these days. Lee Child and his brother, Andrew Child, have released the 26th novel in the series. This time out, Reacher is walking down a rural road toward California when he comes across a car up against the only large tree for miles around with a female driver slumped over the wheel. As he comes closer to see if he can help, she suddenly rises up with a gun in her hand to find that the person she was expecting is not Reacher.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO