ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile police crack down on drug crime in ‘Operation Gift Wrapped’

By Gabby Easterwood
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXHh0_0dPgTnhB00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Members of the Mobile Police narcotics unit executed multiple search-and-arrest warrants Thursday in the Maysville community.

The raids, dubbed “Operation Gift Wrapped,” came after a spike in violent crime over the last few months. Mobile Police are cracking down on drug crime, saying this will become the norm. These raids came after a three-month-long investigation, all aiming at getting criminals off the streets. At total of 33 grams of marijuana, 10.4 grams of cocaine, and 22.7 grams (91 pills) of ecstasy were all seized.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this operation is part of the effort to decrease the spike in violent crime.

“Violent crime in our community, narcotics always leads the way to those types of crimes and so this is just the beginning,” Prine said.

Local school districts move classes online Friday over TikTok threat

Eight search warrants were executed, one of which being at Stanley’s Tire Shop on Duval Street. There, investigators seized marijuana and cocaine the business had been selling out of Whataburger bags. An investigator on the scene told WKRG News 5 these drug sales happening inside businesses can be hard to crack down on because of determining whether or not the foot or vehicle traffic is there for the business or drug sales.

MPD plans to perform these types of operational raids in other high-crime communities in Mobile in the near future.

“It’s important for the community and the citizens of Mobile to understand exactly what it is that we do and they need to be able to see MPD out in the community addressing violent crime and as well as some of these type crimes, narcotic crimes that lend themselves to that violent criminal activity that we’ve seen in the community,” Prine said.

Police were specifically looking for 10 people. Of the 10, five were arrested, and the other five are still wanted by Mobile police on charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

WHO WAS ARRESTED?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k04ds_0dPgTnhB00

Demetrius Lett, 43
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWV9Q_0dPgTnhB00

Broderick Dixon, 43
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsGUc_0dPgTnhB00

Nathaniel Stanley Jr., 24
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WR6KF_0dPgTnhB00

Jamel Irby, 21
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOtwI_0dPgTnhB00

Ronald Lucky, 34
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

WHO IS STILL WANTED?

· Tycorian Lucas, 25
· Isaiah Poelnitz, 59
· Christian Henderson, 34
· Jerry Overton, 36
· Brandon Davis, 27

OTHER ARRESTS MADE DURING THE OPERATION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3t6c_0dPgTnhB00

Nathaniel Stanley Sr., 43
· Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQFO3_0dPgTnhB00

Cameron Robinson, 20
· Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGwRq_0dPgTnhB00

Andre Christian, 44
· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oyRl_0dPgTnhB00

Ladel Overton, 59
· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437vgc_0dPgTnhB00

Juwan James, 27
· Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Anyone with information on where the remaining five suspects can be located is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
CBS 42

Mobile woman pleads guilty for her involvement in U.S. Capitol riot back in January

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman pleaded guilty Thursday for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.  Kari Dawn Kelley, 40, pled guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building for her alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.  Kelley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Crime#Weather#Mobile Police#Tiktok#Stanley#Wkrg News#Mpd
CBS 42

State troopers step up patrols for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers from ALEA will be stepping up patrols this weekend to make sure travelers hitting the road for Christmas will be safe. Liz and John Regl are glad to see law enforcement step up their presence on Interstate 20-59 in Tuscaloosa. They are traveling from Columbus, Mississippi to visit family […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Louisiana man allegedly stabbed person for not having a cigarette lighter

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS 42

CBS 42

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy