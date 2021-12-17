Mobile police crack down on drug crime in ‘Operation Gift Wrapped’

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Members of the Mobile Police narcotics unit executed multiple search-and-arrest warrants Thursday in the Maysville community.

The raids, dubbed “Operation Gift Wrapped,” came after a spike in violent crime over the last few months. Mobile Police are cracking down on drug crime, saying this will become the norm. These raids came after a three-month-long investigation, all aiming at getting criminals off the streets. At total of 33 grams of marijuana, 10.4 grams of cocaine, and 22.7 grams (91 pills) of ecstasy were all seized.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this operation is part of the effort to decrease the spike in violent crime.

“Violent crime in our community, narcotics always leads the way to those types of crimes and so this is just the beginning,” Prine said.

Eight search warrants were executed, one of which being at Stanley’s Tire Shop on Duval Street. There, investigators seized marijuana and cocaine the business had been selling out of Whataburger bags. An investigator on the scene told WKRG News 5 these drug sales happening inside businesses can be hard to crack down on because of determining whether or not the foot or vehicle traffic is there for the business or drug sales.

MPD plans to perform these types of operational raids in other high-crime communities in Mobile in the near future.

“It’s important for the community and the citizens of Mobile to understand exactly what it is that we do and they need to be able to see MPD out in the community addressing violent crime and as well as some of these type crimes, narcotic crimes that lend themselves to that violent criminal activity that we’ve seen in the community,” Prine said.

Police were specifically looking for 10 people. Of the 10, five were arrested, and the other five are still wanted by Mobile police on charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

WHO WAS ARRESTED?

Demetrius Lett, 43

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Broderick Dixon, 43

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Nathaniel Stanley Jr., 24

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jamel Irby, 21

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Ronald Lucky, 34

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

WHO IS STILL WANTED?

· Tycorian Lucas, 25

· Isaiah Poelnitz, 59

· Christian Henderson, 34

· Jerry Overton, 36

· Brandon Davis, 27

OTHER ARRESTS MADE DURING THE OPERATION

Nathaniel Stanley Sr., 43

· Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron Robinson, 20

· Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Andre Christian, 44

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Ladel Overton, 59

· Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Juwan James, 27

· Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Anyone with information on where the remaining five suspects can be located is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .

