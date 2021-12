While we’re getting decently deep into the age of 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake Chromebooks (Acer Spin 713, ASUS Flip CX9, CX5400, CX5500, etc.), just like we see every year, the next generation is ready to take the stage. We’ve talked about it many times before, but the 12th-gen Alder Lake series of processors from Intel will bring some big updates, speed boosts, battery gains, and GPU upgrades to the Chrome OS ecosystem. We expect to see a few of these devices at least mentioned at CES in a few weeks, but there’s a new class of Alder Lake Chromebook coming that we’ve just learned of in the past few days: Alder Lake N.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO