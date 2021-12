Security solutions provider Westminster has been selected to design, supply and install advanced screening and surveillance equipment to two airports in Southeast Africa. The contract involves the upgrading of security equipment, including new x-ray screening, metal detection equipment, an advanced CCTV surveillance system as well as new control and command centers at both airports. In this contract, Westminster hopes to provide a full turnkey solution involving the design, supply and installation of the systems and will be establishing an engineering presence in-country for future maintenance and support services. The project will be set up by the company’s technology department and maintained by its managed services division.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO