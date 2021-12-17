ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinicke joins 20-plus Washington players on COVID list ahead of Eagles game

By Brian Reese
LANDOVER, Md. (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team’s COVID issues got even worse on Friday ahead of the team’s important game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been added to the team’s COVID-19 list, the team announced. Washington now has 22 players on the COVID list as of Friday morning, and more than half are starters.

The NFL and other sports leagues have been battling breakthrough cases recently as the omicron COVID variant starts to spread.

Heinicke and most of the team are fully vaccinated, outlets have reported, and head coach Ron Rivera said most of the players who’ve tested positive do not have COVID symptoms. About 95% of the league’s players and nearly 100% of personnel are vaccinated, the NFL says.

Washington is now without its top two quarterbacks, after backup Kyle Allen was added to the list on Wednesday. Allen could potentially play on Sunday depending on further testing, but Washington isn’t expected to name a starter until Sunday.

The Football Team did sign veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the New England practice squad to be an emergency starter, but Washington currently has no active quarterback with game experience with Washington.

The game on Sunday at 1 p.m. has major implications for both team’s playoff chances, with both sitting at 6-7 as the NFC East continues a gauntlet of games against each other. Division-leading Dallas picked up a key win over Washington last week to improve to 9-4 overall.

