Global Blood Therapeutics wins EU backing for sickle cell disease therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 7 days ago
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval for the company’s oral drug Oxbryta (voxelotor) for hemolytic...

AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
GSK's endometrial cancer therapy Jemperli wins Canadian approval

Health Canada has approved GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) biologic Jemperli (dostarlimab) for recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. The anti-PD-1 therapy was conditionally approved based on results from the multi-cohort GARNET study. Jemperli is also under examination for ovarian cancer, advanced solid tumors, and metastatic cancer. Jemperli was approved by the FDA in...
Novartis, Alnylam cholesterol lowering drug granted FDA approval

The FDA has approved Leqvio (inclisiran) — developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) — to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. In the U.S., Leqvio is the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy and the first indicated to reduce lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as bad cholesterol or LDL-C).
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral for high-risk teens and adults

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 1.6% in trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral, bringing to market the first at-home COVID-19 pill during the course of the pandemic. Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, can be used to treat people who are at least 12 years old with confirmed mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at high risk for disease progression. Patients should begin treatments within 5 days of the first symptoms; the treatment regimen consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. The emergency-use authorization is based on data from a clinical trial that found Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. Pfizer's stock has gained 63.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 23.8%.
Placental cell therapy could deliver new treatment options for liver disease

A cell therapy could reduce inflammatory response in liver disease, offering hope to thousands of Australians suffering from the disease. Inflammation underpins hundreds of health conditions, contributing to more than 50 percent of deaths worldwide, and Hudson Institute has Australia's largest team of inflammation researchers, whose sole focus is developing treatments to prevent or alleviate inflammation-driven diseases.
Bluebird's One-Time Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell on Partial Hold

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed bluebird bio's clinical trial for its candidate sickle cell disease (SCD) treatment on partial hold for participants under 18 years old. The partial suspension is temporary due to the firm's ongoing investigation into one of its adolescent patients diagnosed with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent...
Lineage, Genentech Ink Cell Therapy Licensing Pact For Ocular Diseases

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Genentech to develop and commercialize retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy. Genentech will assume responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of Lineage's OpRegen program. OpRegen is currently...
Moderna leads COVID-19 vaccine makers after booster data on Omicron

The established manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines are trading higher in the pre-market after Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released initial lab data indicating the neutralizing effect of an additional dose of its vaccine against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the virus. After evaluating sera of 20 individuals, Cambridge, Massachusetts based company said that...
EMA Panel Endorses Two Cancer Drugs, One Sickle Cell Drug

Two cancer drugs and one drug to treat sickle cell disease will likely reach the European market soon, following approval recommendations from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel. The drugs are enfortumab vedotin (Padcev, Astellas/Seagen) for urothelial cancer, tepotinib (Tepmetko, Merck) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and voxelotor (Oxbryta,...
Alpine Immune, Horizon Therapeutics team up to develop therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) gains 7.7% premarket after announcing an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine’s unique discovery platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will make an upfront payment of...
