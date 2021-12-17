ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taylor Swift album party becomes superspreader event

By NBC2 News
 7 days ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (NBC News) – Authorities in Australia issued an urgent warning after almost 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 following Taylor Swift’s album party, NBC News reports.

A public health alert was issued Thursday after health officials said they were notified of a “Venue of concern” in Sydney that was connected to at least 97 positive COVID-19 cases.

Health officials in Sydney warned partygoers that anyone who went to the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at the venue on December 10 should immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 was likely the culprit in at least some of the cases from Swift’s party, the New South Wales Ministry of Health said.

NBC News reports the health ministry is attempting to contact at least 600 people who digitally checked into the event using a QR code.

The superspreader event comes as the world faces a potential surge due to the omicron variant.

