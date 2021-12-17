UArizona to launch 3 noncredit cannabis certificate programs

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Washington Business Center, in partnership with the Economic Development Board (EDB) for Tacoma-Pierce County, has launched Continued Acceleration, a program ensuring ongoing support of Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color (BIPOC)-owned small businesses graduating from regional accelerator programs. The program kicks off with events today and tomorrow at the Union Club, a local co-working space for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Tacoma, with a BIPOC Business Executive Roundtable and a panel of business service providers. Attendees will build upon their knowledge of business best practices, learn how to respond to a range of business challenges, and receive guidance on how to tap into business resources available to them throughout the region.

TACOMA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO