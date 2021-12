For over 15 years, Guests around the world have loved getting to know Mickey’s first teddy bear Duffy and all of his friends, including ShellieMay (another bear), Gelatoni the Cat, and StellaLou the Bunny. More recently, Guests have also seen the creation of CookieAnn the dog at Hong Kong Disney, Mel the Turtle at Aulani, and LinaBell the Fox at Shanghai Disney. These adorable animals are not only available for sale as plush toys, but they also have a number of Guest meet and greets throughout the Parks.

