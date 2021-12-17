ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

LCTA breaks ground in Wilkes-Barre for new transportation center

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVMBN_0dPgSglZ00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County will soon have a new transportation center. It’s been talked about for decades and will now become a reality.

The much anticipated and long-awaited transportation center will be built here on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

It will be the new home of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) and the focal point of its operations in the Wyoming Valley and the county.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. for the state of the art, 210,00 square foot facility. Which will house 48 fixed-route buses, 66 paratransit vehicles, and a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station.

The administration offices will also be located in the center.

Dupont veteran sworn in to advisory council of Gino Merli Veterans Center

According to the LCTA, the project is expected to begin shortly and is expected to last 18-24 months, creating and retaining many jobs over course of construction.

Once completed, the center will add around 150 new jobs to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

LCTA Director, Bob Fiume says this has been a long-awaited project finally coming to life as the LCTA received major funding for the $59M project, with $32M from PennDOT, $26M from the Federal Transit Authority (FTA), $750,000 from Luzerne County and $350,000 from a grant obtained by the City of Wilkes Barre.

“Everyone at the Luzerne County Transit Authority is excited that this project is underway following years of planning to bring all of the transit operations under one roof,” said Fiume. We want to thank all of the state, federal, county, and local agencies that have made this day possible.”

Constructing a centralized location for its operations will streamline their operations and help improve the transportation system in the county, as well as save taxpayers over $200,000 a year, LCTA officials say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Roadwork closing West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Market Street between Public Square and Franklin Street will be closed to traffic starting at 6:00 p.m. According to Mayor Brown, traffic will be closed off to the public as contractors make water service repairs. The road closing begins at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd and continues until approximately […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti postpones public inauguration ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has announced a public inauguration ceremony event would be postponed. Cognetti cites a rise in COVID numbers and changing public health guidance as the reasons for her decision. According to a press release, Cognetti says the event is postponed until further notice. In statement Cognetti stated: […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Wyoming State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Traffic
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Pocono Pharmacy in Stroudsburg offers COVID take-home test

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At-home COVID tests are flying off the shelves as many prepare to get together with family and friends for the holidays. High in demand, but probably not on your Christmas list. Rapid take-home COVID tests are hard to find, just days away from the merry holiday. “Because of the holiday […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf announces Santa’s Reindeer approved for flight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill got together with Santa Claus and his nine reindeer to announce that the reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are approved for flight in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve. “I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are […]
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Opening Day at Montage Mountain in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a chill in the air, and the ground is cold enough to prevent the snow from melting. That means ski season is here. Camelback is open and Montage Mountain opened its slopes as well on Wednesday. Hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts hit the slopes at Montage Mountain. One of them, […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#Weather#Uban Construction#Cng#Dupont#Penndot#Fta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
WBRE

Limestone Township woman saves third-generation family farm

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has forced many mom-and-pop shops to close their doors, but that isn’t the case for one family farm here in Union County. With the pump of a pedal, you get chocolate milk. But it isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Oh my gosh, I don’t even know […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

No one injured after school bus and dump truck collide on Interstate 81

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger, another bus is coming to pick up the students and the game will be rescheduled. ———————————————————————————————————————— No one was injured after an incident involving a school bus and a dump truck. It happened on Interstate 81 northbound around mile […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Pocono tourism and travel seeing a big rise in business

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News spoke with the Pocono Pub, a local restaurant n Stroudsburg and I spoke with Camelback Resort in Tannersville about their Opening Day. Both businesses say they’re seeing a huge influx of tourists in the area and are they are nearly back to pre-pandemic earnings. Locals say since certain […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Crash on Route 309 leaves one dead, one injured in Schuylkill County

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash occurred on Route 309 South, leaving one person dead and another person injured. According to Schuylkill County Communication Center, the crash occurred in Rush Township, Thursday afternoon on Route 309. There has been no word on what caused the crash or what vehicles were involved. Pennsylvania State Police […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP welcomes four new state troopers to Erie area

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey. Four have been assigned to Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties. The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Kline Township explosion investigation is underway

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News learned more about the investigation into an explosion in a Schuylkill County community early Tuesday morning. A Hazleton City Police Officer is locked up Wednesday night, accused of burglarizing that Schuylkill County home. The same home that was rocked by the explosion on Tuesday. State police arrested […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy