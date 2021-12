(StatePoint) Many Americans view health as a product of the medical care they receive. However, public health experts say that’s just one piece of the puzzle. “In reality, our health is shaped more by the zip code we live in than the doctor we see. In fact, where we live, our financial circumstances, our access to affordable, nutritious foods, and other non-medical factors overwhelmingly influence our physical and mental health,” says Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer, Anthem, Inc.

