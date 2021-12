Here is a list of the songs you must have on your playlist for 2022. Let me begin by emphasizing that this is by no means a definitive list of the greatest songs of all time. The best, just like the best movies or even online slot games, aren’t necessarily the ones you want to see or play again and again. Nevertheless, these songs are practically impossible to turn off when they start playing, yet they also transcend genre.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO