CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman shot each other in a domestic incident in Brighton Park late Monday. At 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of West 36th Street for the domestic incident between a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in a home on the block. The man shot the woman several times with a BB gun, but the woman used a real handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO