Jaclyn Smith Shares Rare Photo Of Her Adult Son And Why He’s Her Favorite Human

Jaclyn Smith, best known for her role in Charlie’s Angels, is now enjoying family life! She was featured as one of PEOPLE’s Glam-mas (glamourous grandmas) a few years ago. She has two granddaughters who she adores! Jaclyn recently shared a rare photo of her son, proving that she still loves her kids a lot, too.

Jaclyn shared a photo of her 39-year-old son, Gaston Richmond. She captioned the photo, “My Son-Shine!” Back in March, she shared some beautiful words to celebrate his birthday. Jaclyn said, alongside some throwback photos, “He arrived safely on this planet, making me the happiest women in the world. It feels like he started surfing before walking…Always curious, deeply observant with the kindest most sensitive heart. He remains one of my favorite humans on this planet.”

‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith shares a rare photo of her grown son

She added, “Gaston, you will always be my son-shine. Happy 39th birthday! I love you.” There was one thing her kids didn’t really do, though and that is watch her movie. She shared, “My kids never really watched it that much. In fact, if they saw me on film, they’d go, ‘Oh, there’s Jaclyn Smith.’ They wouldn’t say, ‘There’s Mom.’ I bet I’ll have fun watching it with Bea and Olivia. That might be fun to say, ‘Hey, here’s your Mimi a long time ago.’ I’d like them to see how things change, and I think it’s important for them to see their history, to see where they came from.”

She hopes to show her granddaughters the film one day. As for now, they are still little so she just loves having fun with them. She even admitted that she has a drawer in her closet that is just filled with candy for them! Talk about grandma of the year… or should we say glam-ma.