ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jaclyn Smith Shares Rare Photo Of Her Adult Son And Why He’s Her Favorite Human

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDqWY_0dPgS2js00

Jaclyn Smith, best known for her role in Charlie’s Angels, is now enjoying family life! She was featured as one of PEOPLE’s Glam-mas (glamourous grandmas) a few years ago. She has two granddaughters who she adores! Jaclyn recently shared a rare photo of her son, proving that she still loves her kids a lot, too.

Jaclyn shared a photo of her 39-year-old son, Gaston Richmond. She captioned the photo, “My Son-Shine!” Back in March, she shared some beautiful words to celebrate his birthday. Jaclyn said, alongside some throwback photos, “He arrived safely on this planet, making me the happiest women in the world. It feels like he started surfing before walking…Always curious, deeply observant with the kindest most sensitive heart. He remains one of my favorite humans on this planet.”

‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith shares a rare photo of her grown son

She added, “Gaston, you will always be my son-shine. Happy 39th birthday! I love you.” There was one thing her kids didn’t really do, though and that is watch her movie. She shared, “My kids never really watched it that much. In fact, if they saw me on film, they’d go, ‘Oh, there’s Jaclyn Smith.’ They wouldn’t say, ‘There’s Mom.’ I bet I’ll have fun watching it with Bea and Olivia. That might be fun to say, ‘Hey, here’s your Mimi a long time ago.’ I’d like them to see how things change, and I think it’s important for them to see their history, to see where they came from.”

She hopes to show her granddaughters the film one day. As for now, they are still little so she just loves having fun with them. She even admitted that she has a drawer in her closet that is just filled with candy for them! Talk about grandma of the year… or should we say glam-ma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38y2X3_0dPgS2js00
CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE, Jaclyn Smith, 2003, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl Dean in Honor of Thanksgiving

Dolly Parton is celebrating Thanksgiving by sharing a rare photo of her and her husband, Carl Dean. In the throwback photo, Parton wore a black dress with a white ruffle down the front. Dean, for his part, wore a suit, purple shirt and purple and black striped tie. The two smiled for the camera while sitting on a velvet couch together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaclyn Smith
TODAY.com

Kendra Wilkinson shares rare photos of her kids — and they look so grown-up!

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson is sharing rare photos of her children — and fans can’t believe how grown up they look. In the pictures, 11-year-old Hank IV towers over 5-foot-4 Wilkinson. Alijah, 7, comes up to her mom’s shoulder. “Please tell your babies to stop getting so big,” one...
NFL
womansday.com

LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband and Step-Sons on Instagram

It isn't everyday that we get to see the smiling faces of the Cibrian family all in one photo, but this Thanksgiving LeAnn Rimes gave fans one more thing to be grateful for. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer tied the knot with Eddie Cibirian back in 2011. You may recognize him from his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, but we usually don't see the bunch posing together for photos. However, LeAnn posted a rare treat for fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Katherine Heigl shares first photos of her adopted daughter on her 13th birthday

Katherine Heigl has marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a series of photographs, including some she received before the adoption process was complete.The 27 Dresses star posted the photos of her and husband Josh Kelley’s adopted daughter, Nancy Leugh Mi-Eun, growing up over the past 13 years on Instagram.She explained that the first two photos in the series were the first time they saw Nancy, also known as Naleigh, before she was flown from Seoul to Los Angeles.Photos of Naleigh as a toddler, a young girl and then as a newly-fledged teenager were also included in the series.Heigl...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Looks Just Like Her Mom In New Thanksgiving Photos

The ‘Fantastic Four’ star’s eldest daughter is growing up so fast in sweet family photos that Jessica Alba shared from their holiday celebration. Thanksgiving and the holidays in general are a time for family and seeing how much you’ve grown. Jessica Alba shared a sweet photo of her whole family from over the holiday weekend on Monday November 29, and her oldest child Honor, 13, is growing into a young woman, who bares a striking resemblance to her mom. Jessica celebrated a lovely time spent with her family. “[Photo dump] from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties,” she wrote in the caption.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy