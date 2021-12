PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park family got a big gift this Christmas, one they could share with their neighbors. The Juvenile Welfare Board Mid-County Community Council and City of Pinellas Park teamed up to put on a parade in the Arias family's honor. Every year the council selects a family to adopt during the holidays. This year it was the Arias family, who stood by their son's side as he fought cancer.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO