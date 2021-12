Valheim's devs recently sat down for the final dev update of 2021 and shared some plans for next year, teased the new biome and a competition. Patch 0.206.5 went live on December 14 and delivered some bug fixes, as well as an armour stand the developers seem especially proud of. Those same denizens of Iron Gate shared that the Mountains update has already taken its intended shape which will allow the devs to focus on the Mistlands update. For the eager fans: the Mountains update is set to release "early next year".

