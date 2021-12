Empyrion Galactic Survival recently received an update that added new features and bug fixes. The developers have made some changes to in-game water physics. Now, water is no longer static and can make ripples or waves when players or objects interact with it. This setting will not be available for players who play the game on low settings. On the other hand, players running the game on medium settings will see waves but no water interaction. But those running the game on high settings can both interact with water and see the new effects.

