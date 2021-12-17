ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Mississippi universities receive grants to enroll more future teachers

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), through its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, awarded $9,886,468 in grants to five universities in the state. The funds will cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 students seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.

The department is using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to cover the grants.

According to MDE, the MTR will provide grants to the universities’ educator preparation programs to enroll diverse participants to work toward their graduate degree and Mississippi teacher certification. MTR will include training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, professional development, ongoing assessment and a commitment to teach in a geographical critical shortage school or district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and children with disabilities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Proposals were accepted from the universities listed in the chart below. The universities’ respective grant award amounts, which can be modified based on how the universities establish their programs, are:

Delta State University $ 951,463.20 $951,463.20 $1,902,926.40
Jackson State University $1,019,294.82 $1,019,294.82 $2,038,589.64
Mississippi State University $1,017,568 $1,019,012 $2,036,580
University of Southern Mississippi $1,019,917 $1,019,909 $2,039,826
William Carey University $929,003 $939,543 $1,868,546
Total Per Year $4,937,246.02 $4,949,222.02 $9,886,468.04

Individuals accepted into the MTR program will receive full scholarships, testing fees, books and mentor stipends. Applications will be available on MDE’s website by April 2022.

