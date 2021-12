Christmas is just a few days away. One of the best parts of the holiday — aside from giving gifts, spending time with friends and family, and enjoying all of the decorations — is the food. While there are always tons of Christmas cookies to be had, you don't have to wait until dessert to indulge in delicious food. For many people, Christmas dinner (or Christmas Eve dinner) joins Thanksgiving dinner as one of the most anticipated feasts of the year. Everyone's holiday meal looks a little bit different, but there are some traditional Christmas dishes that are more commonly found on tables across the country than others. A YouGov survey reports that the most popular entrees at Christmastime are turkey, prime rib, steak, chicken, and ham, while roast potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and green beans are go-to side dishes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO