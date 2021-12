When you think of fast food, you probably think of burgers, fried chicken, tacos, or even donuts, but you probably don't think of too many vegetables. After all, most fast food chains aren't necessarily known for the amount of healthy stuff they put in their menu items, with one exception. The sandwich chain Subway has long offered more vegetable options than many of their competitors. The menu has many vegetarian options, including the Veggie Delight and Meatless Meatball Marinara subs and wraps, and the brand offers all their customers the chance to add a wide variety of veggies to their sandwiches, from classic lettuce and tomatoes to flavorful slices of onions, peppers, and even spinach.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO